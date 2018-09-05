Getting Inside the Mind of a Plagiarist

Get The Lithub Daily
-
Popular Posts
- 25 Alice Munro Stories You Can Read Online Right NowJuly 9, 20180
- Visiting an Experimental, Do-It-Yourself Library in BrooklynJuly 9, 2018 by Phillip Pantuso
- 16 Highbrow Beach Reads for Your Summer GetawayJuly 6, 2018 by Emily Temple
- Francine Prose: It's Harder Than It Looks to Write ClearlyJuly 3, 2018 by Francine Prose
- 25 Alice Munro Stories You Can Read Online Right NowJuly 9, 2018
Daily Giveaway
- Carol Anderson: Seven Books on Democracy and Its ChallengesSeptember 4, 2018 by Jane Ciabattari
- The Best Reviewed Books of the WeekAugust 31, 2018 by Book Marks
- 10 Celebrity Poetry Collections ReviewedAugust 30, 2018 by Book Marks
- 5 Book Reviews You Need to Read This WeekAugust 30, 2018 by Book Marks
- Fiction's Most Alluring FamiliesSeptember 5, 2018 by Laura Marshall
- George Pelecanos: A Novel for the New Washington D.C.September 5, 2018 by Lily Meyer
- 7 YA Thrillers With Strong Female LeadsSeptember 5, 2018 by Courtney Summers
- 9 Crime Novels You Should Read in SeptemberSeptember 4, 2018 by CrimeReads
- How to Talk About Policing In Crime FictionSeptember 4, 2018 by Peter Blauner
-
Follow us on TwitterMy Tweets
Like us on Facebook
- Features
- News
- Writing Life
- Longform
- Daily Fiction
- Book Marks
- CrimeReads