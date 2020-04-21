Watch some free Shakespeare performances, courtesy of the Globe Theatre.

If you’ve reached the point in your stay-at-home life where re-watching every season of The Real Housewives of New York (it’s just an example, okay?) feels more like a punishment than a treat, perhaps it’s time to stream something a bit more culturally satiating. Like Shakespeare!

Luckily, Shakespeare’s Globe is making past performances of some of their productions available to stream for free through June. From now until May 3, you can watch the theater’s 2009 production of Romeo and Juliet. The rest of the roster includes The Two Noble Kinsman, The Winter’s Tale, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Seems like the perfect lesson plan for free-form homeschooling, honestly. Check out the full schedule here.

