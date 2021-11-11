Over half of Americans think their life story is interesting enough to be a book.

A recent survey conducted by OnePoll for ThriftBooks, which polled 2,000 Americans about their novel-writing and novel-reading habits, found that 55% of respondents think their life stories are interesting enough to be immortalized in fiction. That seems like a lot, but who am I to say?

The problem with a really fascinating life, though, is that there isn’t always time to fit in the writing bit. Only 15% of respondents admitted to starting a novel; 6% have made it halfway through, and only 8% have finished. (24% have completed a poem, though. They’re shorter, after all.) Respondents who gave up cited not being able to think of an ending (40%), getting bored with the story or characters (36%) and/or not having enough time (33%).

American exceptionalism, meet American laziness lack of healthcare, childcare, and other social support systems that would allow people to have time to pursue creative projects that would enhance their quality of life and the lives of others. Polls are fun.

[via Study Finds]