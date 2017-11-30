How Wolves Shape the Natural World

Get The Lithub Daily
-
Apply to be Literary Hub’s new Editorial Fellow!
Popular Posts
- Rebecca Solnit on Harvey Weinstein, Hillary Clinton, and Blaming Women for the Acts of MenOctober 12, 2017
- To the Lady Who Mistook Me for the Help at the National Book AwardsNovember 1, 2017 by Patrick Rosal
- We Can't Ignore H.P. Lovecraft's White SupremacySeptember 26, 2017 by Wes House
- When Roald Dahl's Editor Decided He Was Too Much of a Prick To PublishSeptember 13, 2017 by Emily Temple
Daily Giveaway
-
Follow us on TwitterMy Tweets
Like us on Facebook
- Features
- News
- Writing Life
- Longform
- Daily Fiction
- Book Marks