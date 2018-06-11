Get The Lithub Daily
-
Popular Posts
- Six Books for Armchair TravelersMay 10, 2018
- The Truth of Ray Bradbury's Prophetic VisionMay 18, 2018 by Michael Moorcock
- Literary Classics Retold As Two-Panel ComicsJune 5, 2018 by John Atkinson
- Thomas McGuane on Not Living the Writer's LifeMay 24, 2018 by Téa Obreht
Daily Giveaway
- The Best Reviewed Books of the WeekJune 8, 2018 by Book Marks
- 5 Book Reviews You Need to Read This WeekJune 7, 2018 by Book Marks
- Anthony Horowitz: Five Murder MysteriesJune 5, 2018 by Jane Ciabattari
- 9 Debut Crime Novels to Read This JuneJune 11, 2018 by CrimeReads
- 8 Crime Novels Of Women Starting OverJune 11, 2018 by Jennifer Hillier
- Subverting the Male Gaze in Killing EveJune 8, 2018 by Mimi Wong
- The Dickensian Childhood of a Victorian KillerJune 8, 2018 by Sarah Beth Hopton
-
Follow us on TwitterMy Tweets
Like us on Facebook
- Features
- News
- Writing Life
- Longform
- Daily Fiction
- Book Marks
- CrimeReads