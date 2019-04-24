Get The Lithub Daily
-
Popular Posts
- On Oliver Sacks' Obsession With WeightliftingApril 18, 2019
- Why More People Should Read This Danish MasterpieceApril 15, 2019 by Garth Risk Hallberg
- How Ramona Quimby Helps Kids Make Sense of This Unstable WorldApril 12, 2019 by Rachel Richardson
Daily Giveaway
- The Best Reviewed Books of the WeekApril 26, 2019
- The Essential Ian McEwanApril 25, 2019 by Book Marks
- The Great Hipster Mystery: Defining a CanonApril 26, 2019 by Lisa Levy
- Locked-Room Mysteries: A Beginner's GuideApril 26, 2019 by Gigi Pandian
- The Best Book Covers of AprilApril 26, 2019 by CrimeReads
- Announcing the 2019 Edgar Award WinnersApril 25, 2019 by CrimeReads
- The State of the Mystery: Part 2 of a Roundtable DiscussionApril 25, 2019 by CrimeReads
-
Follow us on TwitterMy Tweets
Like us on Facebook
- Features
- News
- Writing Life
- Longform
- Daily Fiction
- Book Marks
- CrimeReads