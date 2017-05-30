    • Rebecca Solnit: The Loneliness of
    Donald Trump

    On the Corrosive Privilege of the Most Mocked Man in the World

    May 30, 2017 
    Once upon a time, a child was born into wealth and wanted for nothing, but he was possessed by bottomless, endless, grating, grasping wanting, and wanted more, and got it, and more after that, and always more. He was a pair of ragged orange claws upon the ocean floor, forever scuttling, pinching, reaching for more, a carrion crab, a lobster and a boiling lobster pot in one, a termite, a tyrant over his own little empires. He got a boost at the beginning from the wealth handed him and then moved among grifters and mobsters who cut him slack as long as he was useful, or maybe there’s slack in arenas where people live by personal loyalty until they betray, and not by rules, and certainly not by the law or the book. So for seven decades, he fed his appetites and exercised his license to lie, cheat, steal, and stiff working people of their wages, made messes, left them behind, grabbed more baubles, and left them in ruin.

    He was supposed to be a great maker of things, but he was mostly a breaker. He acquired buildings and women and enterprises and treated them all alike, promoting and deserting them, running into bankruptcies and divorces, treading on lawsuits the way a lumberjack of old walked across the logs floating on their way to the mill, but as long as he moved in his underworld of dealmakers the rules were wobbly and the enforcement was wobblier and he could stay afloat. But his appetite was endless, and he wanted more, and he gambled to become the most powerful man in the world, and won, careless of what he wished for.

    Thinking of him, I think of Pushkin’s telling of the old fairytale of The Fisherman and the Golden Fish. After being caught in the old fisherman’s net, the golden fish speaks up and offers wishes in return for being thrown back in the sea. The fisherman asks him for nothing, though later he tells his wife of his chance encounter with the magical creature. The fisherman’s wife sends him back to ask for a new washtub for her, and then a  second time to ask for a cottage to replace their hovel, and the wishes are granted, and then as she grows prouder and greedier, she sends him to ask that she become a wealthy person in a mansion with servants she abuses, and then she sends her husband back. The old man comes and grovels before the fish, caught between the shame of the requests and the appetite of his wife, and she becomes tsarina and has her boyards and nobles drive the husband from her palace. You could call the husband consciousness—the awareness of others and of oneself in relation to others—and the wife craving.

    Finally she wishes to be supreme over the seas and over the fish itself, endlessly uttering wishes, and the old man goes back to the sea to tell the fish—to complain to the fish—of this latest round of wishes. The fish this time doesn’t even speak, just flashes its tail, and the old man turns around to see on the shore his wife with her broken washtub at their old hovel. Overreach is perilous, says this Russian tale; enough is enough. And too much is nothing.

    The child who became the most powerful man in the world, or at least occupied the real estate occupied by a series of those men, had run a family business and then starred in an unreality show based on the fiction that he was a stately emperor of enterprise, rather than a buffoon barging along anyhow, and each was a hall of mirrors made to flatter his sense of self, the self that was his one edifice he kept raising higher and higher and never abandoned.

    I have often run across men (and rarely, but not never, women) who have become so powerful in their lives that there is no one to tell them when they are cruel, wrong, foolish, absurd, repugnant. In the end there is no one else in their world, because when you are not willing to hear how others feel, what others need, when you do not care, you are not willing to acknowledge others’ existence. That’s how it’s lonely at the top. It is as if these petty tyrants live in a world without honest mirrors, without others, without gravity, and they are buffered from the consequences of their failures.

    “They were careless people,” F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote of the rich couple at the heart of The Great Gatsby. “They smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.” Some of us are surrounded by destructive people who tell us we’re worthless when we’re endlessly valuable, that we’re stupid when we’re smart, that we’re failing even when we succeed. But the opposite of people who drag you down isn’t people who build you up and butter you up.  It’s equals who are generous but keep you accountable, true mirrors who reflect back who you are and what you are doing.

    “He is, as of this writing, the most mocked man in the world.”

    We keep each other honest, we keep each other good with our feedback, our intolerance of meanness and falsehood, our demands that the people we are with listen, respect, respond—if we are allowed to, if we are free and valued ourselves. There is a democracy of social discourse, in which we are reminded that as we are beset with desires and fears and feelings, so are others; there was an old woman in Occupy Wall Street I always go back to who said, “We’re fighting for a society in which everyone is important.” That’s what a democracy of mind and heart, as well as economy and polity, would look like.

    This year Hannah Arendt is alarmingly relevant, and her books are selling well, particularly On the Origins of Totalitarianism. She’s been the subject an extraordinary essay in the Los Angeles Review of Books and a conversation between scholar Lyndsey Stonebridge and Krista Tippet on the radio show “On Being.” Stonebridge notes that Arendt advocated for the importance of an inner dialogue with oneself, for a critical splitting in which you interrogate yourself—for a real conversation between the fisherman and his wife you could say: “People who can do that can actually then move on to having conversations with other people and then judging with other people. And what she called ‘the banality of evil’ was the inability to hear another voice, the inability to have a dialogue either with oneself or the imagination to have a dialogue with the world, the moral world.”

    Some use their power to silence that and live in the void of their own increasingly deteriorating, off-course sense of self and meaning. It’s like going mad on a desert island, only with sycophants and room service. It’s like having a compliant compass that agrees north is whatever you want it to be. The tyrant of a family, the tyrant of a little business or a huge enterprise, the tyrant of a nation. Power corrupts, and absolute power often corrupts the awareness of those who possess it. Or reduces it: narcissists, sociopaths, and egomaniacs are people for whom others don’t exist.

    We gain awareness of ourselves and others from setbacks and difficulties; we get used to a world that is not always about us; and those who do not have to cope with that are brittle, weak, unable to endure contradiction, convinced of the necessity of always having one’s own way. The rich kids I met in college were flailing as though they wanted to find walls around them, leapt as though they wanted there to be gravity and to hit ground, even bottom, but parents and privilege kept throwing out safety nets and buffers, kept padding the walls and picking up the pieces, so that all their acts were meaningless, literally inconsequential. They floated like astronauts in outer space.

    Equality keeps us honest. Our peers tell us who we are and how we are doing, providing that service in personal life that a free press does in a functioning society. Inequality creates liars and delusion. The powerless need to dissemble—that’s how slaves, servants, and women got the reputation of being liars—and the powerful grow stupid on the lies they require from their subordinates and on the lack of need to know about others who are nobody, who don’t count, who’ve been silenced or trained to please. This is why I always pair privilege with obliviousness; obliviousness is privilege’s form of deprivation. When you don’t hear others, you don’t imagine them, they become unreal, and you are left in the wasteland of a world with only yourself in it, and that surely makes you starving, though you know not for what, if you have ceased to imagine others exist in any true deep way that matters. This is about a need for which we hardly have language or at least not a familiar conversation.

    A man who wished to become the most powerful man in the world, and by happenstance and intervention and a series of disasters was granted his wish. Surely he must have imagined that more power meant more flattery, a grander image, a greater hall of mirrors reflecting back his magnificence. But he misunderstood power and prominence. This man had bullied friends and acquaintances, wives and servants, and he bullied facts and truths, insistent that he was more than they were, than it is, that it too must yield to his will. It did not, but the people he bullied pretended that it did. Or perhaps it was that he was a salesman, throwing out one pitch after another, abandoning each one as soon as it left his mouth. A hungry ghost always wants the next thing, not the last thing.

    This one imagined that the power would repose within him and make him great, a Midas touch that would turn all to gold. But the power of the presidency was what it had always been: a system of cooperative relationships, a power that rested on people’s willingness to carry out the orders the president gave, and a willingness that came from that president’s respect for rule of law, truth, and the people. A man who gives an order that is not followed has his powerlessness hung out like dirty laundry. One day earlier this year, one of this president’s minions announced that the president’s power would not be questioned. There are tyrants who might utter such a statement and strike fear into those beneath him, because they have installed enough fear.

    A true tyrant does not depend on cooperative power but has a true power of command, enforced by thugs, goons, Stasi, the SS, or death squads. A true tyrant has subordinated the system of government and made it loyal to himself rather than to the system of laws or the ideals of the country. This would-be tyrant didn’t understand that he was in a system where many in government, perhaps most beyond the members of his party in the legislative branch, were loyal to law and principle and not to him. His minion announced the president would not be questioned, and we laughed. He called in, like courtiers, the heads of the FBI, of the NSA, and the director of national intelligence to tell them to suppress evidence, to stop investigations and found that their loyalty was not to him. He found out to his chagrin that we were still something of a democracy, and that the free press could not be so easily stopped, and the public itself refused to be cowed and mocks him earnestly at every turn.

    A true tyrant sits beyond the sea in Pushkin’s country. He corrupts elections in his country, eliminates his enemies with bullets, poisons, with mysterious deaths made to look like accidents—he spread fear and bullied the truth successfully, strategically. Though he too had overreached with his intrusions into the American election, and what he had hoped would be invisible caused the whole world to scrutinize him and his actions and history and impact with concern and even fury. Russia may have ruined whatever standing and trust it has, may have exposed itself, with this intervention in the US and then European elections.

    The American buffoon’s commands were disobeyed, his secrets leaked at such a rate his office resembled the fountains at Versailles or maybe just a sieve (this spring there was an extraordinary piece in the Washington Post with thirty anonymous sources), his agenda was undermined even by a minority party that was not supposed to have much in the way of power, the judiciary kept suspending his executive orders, and scandals erupted like boils  and sores. Instead of the dictator of the little demimondes of beauty pageants, casinos, luxury condominiums, fake universities offering fake educations with real debt, fake reality tv in which he was master of the fake fate of others, an arbiter of all worth and meaning, he became fortune’s fool.

    He is, as of this writing, the most mocked man in the world. After the women’s march on January 21st, people joked that he had been rejected by more women in one day than any man in history; he was mocked in newspapers, on television, in cartoons, was the butt of a million jokes, and his every tweet was instantly met with an onslaught of attacks and insults by ordinary citizens gleeful to be able to speak sharp truth to bloated power.

    He is the old fisherman’s wife who wished for everything and sooner or later he will end up with nothing. The wife sitting in front of her hovel was poorer after her series of wishes, because she now owned not only her poverty but her mistakes and her destructive pride, because she might have been otherwise, but brought power and glory crashing down upon her, because she had made her bed badly and was lying in it.

    The man in the white house sits, naked and obscene, a pustule of ego, in the harsh light, a man whose grasp exceeded his understanding, because his understanding was dulled by indulgence. He must know somewhere below the surface he skates on that he has destroyed his image, and like Dorian Gray before him, will be devoured by his own corrosion in due time too. One way or another this will kill him, though he may drag down millions with him. One way or another, he knows he has stepped off a cliff, pronounced himself king of the air, and is in freefall. Another dungheap awaits his landing; the dung is all his; when he plunges into it he will be, at last, a self-made man.


    Rebecca Solnit
    • Kate LaSalle

      outstanding. thank you.

    • WOW! What a wonderful summary and statement of the Fool in the White House!

    • twoangstroms

      Thank you, Rebecca. Always was a fan, and now spreading this (I suppose not surprisingly within the context of how startup/VC culture works really hard on dismissing challenging discourse, favoring only people who perpetuate their own mythology).

    • Chandra

      Superb. Thank you.

    • Eric McDowell

      Ms. Solnit, what a perceptive and intelligent article. Thank you for this!

    • jennamom

      Great writing… well done, you’ve actually made me feel sorry for this festering asshole.

    • Parker

      Brava. I have not seen a better expression of the lesson by inversion that Trump can teach us.

    • Han Ki

      Brilliant writing. Thank you so much

    • Crazywomancreek

      I loved the Prufrock reference. Thank you for all of your sharp, muscular writing- it is so beautiful even as it feeds.

    • Jay

      is the US president really “the most powerful man in the world”? i thought that was Cold War rhetoric, and i’m puzzled that so many liberal voices keep unreflexively assuming this US-centric view

      • P Gustaf

        Who would you say might be the world’s most powerful man?

        • Jay

          i hadn’t thought about it. but it’s telling that this phrase crops up without any challenge. it assumes that there is *one*. and so many Americans assume it’s one of them!

          • Karen

            I’m not from the United States, and I assure you – many of us are baffled that you always consider your president to be powerful over the rest of the world. Influential? Definitely. Dangerous? Always, especially now. Self-absorbed and ignorant of what matters to the rest of the world? Often. Most powerful? Nope.

        • activebz

          Putin is the richest, and since he has the man with his finger on the greatest military….and is controlling him and profoundly holds his fate in his hands, I’d say it is that Russian mafioso thug, Putin. A fact that should please him and his diabolical, morally bankrupt, white supremacy toxic & delusional ego. America, the experiment that de Tocquevill wrote of — has FAILED mankind. Shameless and tragic, indeed. IT IS just time to WAKE UP, humanity!

        • Laura Jean Heredia Britto

          i would think Putin is the most powerful man in the world. he runs the Kremlin AND the White House (by way of owning Trump)

    • Wicho Punkass

      Wow

    • P Gustaf

      Wow, beautifully written piece.

    • Kathy LeMay

      Genius.

      • Ranjeet Tate

        Completely misses the bigger picture! Genius in a small box.

    • Kathleen Bussi

      whoa!

    • pluky

      Referential recursion, the method by which Gödel showed that any closed logical system eventually generates paradox. When applied to the mind, one gets egomania and madness. We must have the input of others to stay sane.

      • Binky

        That’s a terrible misreading of Gödel. It is not a paradox which is reached, and it certainly isn’t madness. Sorry, just being a math weenie, but Gödel’s theorem is a fairly precise statement, no more odd than the idea that some numbers can’t be constructed with straight edge and compass. It’s a deep and fascinating theorem, but it has nothing to with psychology.

        • mylesbyrne

          Brouwer, Cantor, Boole, and of course Hofstadter do not agree. Perhaps, Binky, math itself is as terribly misread as economics.

          • Binky

            Boole and Cantor are well-before Gödel.

            Hofstadter is a great popularizer, but I don’t recall him saying anything like what you’ve written, but I could be wrong. I haven’t read Gödel. Escher, Bach in over 35 years, and I only read one other book of his (the one he wrote with Daniel Dennett.) I did meet him when I was in high school, and I know somebody who studied with him, if you want me to check. 🙂

            That leaves me with Brouwer, who had a lot of fascinating ideas about math, but I can’t say what his particular opinion of Gödel’s theorems was.

            There is nothing in Gödel which has anything about madness or inevitable breaking down of the system.

            You are correct that referential recursion is what leads a system to be complex enough that we can conclude it is incomplete. But that says nothing about madness or mental illness or the inevitable problems of the brain.

            • David Spencer

              agree that one theorem of Gödel’s has no application here, it only concludes that a sufficiently complex formal system is liable to generate propositions that can’t be proved within that system. better metaphor for Trump’s mind’s a sieve. A sieve from which any bits & pieces that haven’t drained away are seized on to try to cook up a semblance of a coherent thought

    • Michael Manning

      I could not stop reading and wish there was more of it. This applies pre and post downfall. I am saving for sharing at a later time.

    • splashy79

      This is a thing of beauty! Incredible!

    • DAS

      Trump is America, and has been for years now. The selfishness, plundering, aggression, and mean-spiritedness shout, “USA” loud and clear. His style shocks us, but is he really much different than our recent presidents when examined for substance?

      • Tom Smith

        There’s that mirror. I’ve gazed into it.

      • Kyu

        So are you accepting the enormous loss of poor and disabled life that will inevitably result if even half this evil is allowed to come to pass?

        • DAS

          No, but perhaps there is some kind of divine justice in it. Maybe the suffering that will happen to Americans is our karma for all the evil the US has done to people in other countries.

          • Tracey Stinson Moore

            Poor Americans who are less educated and healthy and more likely to enter the military to get help with their educations and health care are not to blame here. We do not deserve the “karma for all the evil the US has done” because we are also victims of a govt that doesn’t count our votes, doesn’t listen to our protests and does whatever the hell it wants to with the taxes we are forced to pay. It steals from us and lies to us daily and says it’s for our own good. I do not take responsibility for what my govt does–it is not in my name. My people suffer and are exploited–we do not benefit in any way. I will continue to protest and speak out as long as it is still my First Amendment Right.

            • DAS

              You said it well.

          • Kyu

            That’s fucking sick and any god who’d demand that is sick, too. My life isn’t some divine bargaining chip.

    • tommybruner01@gmail.com

      This is so beautifully-written. Rebecca is a first class writer. I am struck, though, by the passage where she describes the old woman at Occupy Wall Street. Indeed that woman’s heart and consciousness is in the right place. But you don’t tangibly change the world or society by carrying around signs in a street protests any more than you would by listening to John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ over and over on the mp3.

      • Kyu

        So how do you change it?

    • greatgreenworld

      Just finished “The Mother of All Questions,” and have deeply enjoyed “Hope…”. I am also re-reading Clarissa Pinkola Estes, who also uses fairy/folk tales in her work. Thank you for such beautiful writing and for providing hope in the darkness…

    • Suberb writing. Thank you !

    • Kelly

      Poetic and powerful, a glory of brilliant words and insights. . .and yet there’s a rather sad, desperate whiff of “wishful thinking” about this piece. I’m reminded of the beaten, crying child who shakes a fist and shouts, “You’ll get yours some day!” at the departing, laughing bully. Yeah, maybe. But I suspect not. We like to think that the Trumps and Putins of the world are unhappy inside or are heading for a fall or an over-reach, but so often, they aren’t at all. They just go on, self-absorbed and ruthless and successful because they have no moral restraints and are abetted by the equally ruthless, the willfully-blind, and the power wanna-haves. The rest of us will just have to hope that our ability to mock will be a comfort to us in the gulag.

      • Tony Marcus

        Kelly, there is of course no guarantee that Trump will be broken politically or financially. What is already true is that, whether you believe it or not, he is already living in hell. He trusts no one (with the possible exception of a few family members), his trophy wife appears to despise him. His fragile ego is buffeted daily by not only the dissent that greats every president, but also by articles such as the one above, written by people who are, in all important ways, far more successful than he pointing out what a miserable failure he is as a human being. When the host of a “reality” show is forced to experience ACTUAL reality, it’s not pretty for him. If I weren’t busy pitying those whose lives he’s ruining, I’d be pitying him.

    • Guest

      Beautifully written.

    • Steve Mendoza

      excellent article! one note, Arendt’s book is the Origins of Totalitarianism, not On the Origins…

    • Lisa Helwig-Payne

      It reads like a tale, but unfortunately, it is all too true! Wonderful writing!

    • Kim Lombardini

      Scorching. By the time I reached the last paragraph I was standing up, electrified.

    • rgaura

      Ms Solnit believes that Russians interfered with US and european elections. Proof? All during the noxious election last year I wanted to give Ms Clinton a copy of Wanda Gag´s telling of the fishermans wife. The tyrant ms Solnit posits fits very well with the functioning of the Clinton Foundation and Ms Clinton´s criminal tenure at State. The question that haunts us all is why we had to choose between two old, immoral, narcissists? Perhaps the spiritual death Rev. King Jr spoke of so eloquently?

      • QuothTheRaven

        That Putin’s Russia is a tyrannical dictatorship that has sought to destroy democracy around the globe is beyond dispute. His regime has done just good enough of a job to make it hard to be truly certain that they interfered in our election, but he certainly had every reason to want to, and Trump was by far the candidate that better served Putin’s interests, as he’s unfortunately demonstrated in practice many times over.

        • rgaura

          Putin is a statesman who upholds international law. He helped his country recover after the US jiggered their elections, put in a drunk in office, and stole billions in assets of the Russian people (that would be Bill Clinton´s white house and wall street bankers). Putin does´t give a red rats ass about democracy, here or there. He´s busy trying to stop military aggression on his borders, and first strike missiles installed there, as well as broker a peace in the mideast, and run a vast country. The media who trumpet the crazy conspiracy theory are trying to cover up lots of crime and scandals at the DNC, theft of the primary, murders of Seth Rich and many others, the Imran brothers scandal that has compromised national security for 12 years in Congress, (and is still employed by Debbie Wasserman Schultz despite having fled to Pakistan). Check out George Webb on you tube.
          Oh, and nevermore darken my inbox!

          • I can’t get past the first sentence of that post. Hell I can’t get past the first 4 crazy words.

            • rgaura

              be patient with yourself. literacy takes time.

          • fearcutsdeeper

            Putin bombed his own citizens.

    • beezy

      Barely any Pro Trump remarks; too many words for his supporters to absorb.

      • Heather

        I was just thinking the same thing!

      • krobbins100

        Your comment is tasteless. I and my fellow Trump supporters are more than capable of absorbing these words. We happen to respectfully disagree, but we can absorb them ! Many of us stood by quietly as Batak Obama fundamentally changed this country in ways that we did not like and never will recover from. We let our votes do our talking. There are things that we don’t like about Donald Trump, but we could not stand idly by and allow Hillary in office. I am sure you disagree with me, but please do so without being insulting. Can’t we amicably disagree?

        • Can you give a couple examples of these “fundamental ” changes?

          • krobbins100

            Mandated healthcare is the biggest one!!! That was in his speeches. He said he was going to fundamentally change this country. HE said it.

            • Bridget47

              Which of course Nixon tried to get passed in the 1970s and Obamacare is based on the Heritage Foundation’s plan, passed by Romney in MA.

              Other than that and saving the world economy without any help from the Republicans, you got anything else?

        • DominantGene

          Can the RWNJs make one statement about their Cult-leader without mentioning Obama and Clinton?

          • krobbins100

            What is RWNJ?

          • Katherine Walton

            No. No they can’t.

        • rosedale

          Your post is certainly a ton more educated and articulate than any other Trump supporter post I’ve ever read (zero mention of libtard, snowflake or the dreaded LOL.) I, too, would be very interested to have you elucidate the fundamental negative changes wrought by Obama.

          • krobbins100

            Thank you for your nice comment. I try to be respectful to people with opposing views. And I am happy to see that you seem to do the same. The biggest fundamental change was in mandated healthcare. While many people who did not have it before this change was made now have health insurance, there were also many people who did have health insurance through their employer (retirees), who lost this insurance and had to go with a different option. It became worse insurance at a higher price. Then I know people who couldn’t afford health insurance before Pres. Obama, and still can’t afford it. But one reason is that the state in which the person lives opted out and did not expand Medicaid.

            Many of us did not like his deal with Iran but I don’t know that that fundamentally changed the country.

            Another was his nomination of Supreme Court justices. That had a bearing on the future of the country, but again, I don’t know if it fundamentally changed it.

            So really I would say that it comes down to one thing, but it was major.

            I think that rather than to try to appeal Obamacare at this point, all of congress needs to work together to improve it at this point.

            • mic.A r0sad0

              WOW. I agree, the most eloquent of trumpsters I’ve ever read, BY MILES. You actually might even be able to stay on point and actually give an answer that doesn’t somehow start with, “But Hillary/Obama…”
              However, you are most definitely the exception, not the rule.
              ————————–
              & this was so beautifully written, I was lost in prose- which I never thought was conceivable given the subject. An expertly-crafted piece that achieves the impossible: making poetry out of Trump. Well done.

            • krobbins100

              Thank you for your kind remarks.

            • Obama fundamentally changed the country by providing a marketplace where private insurers could not discriminate against people with “pre-existing conditions”, which is just about anything and everyone. That’s proven to be a good thing overall, and increasingly popular. So your claim is down to…. nothing. At. All.

            • krobbins100

              Than you got your reply.
              I agree that it is very popular with some. But many don’t like it. I happen to be one of those people.
              We just disagree, that’s all.
              Have a good day!

            • MissNomer

              What you fail to acknowledge is that Obamacare is popular because it saves lives and livelihoods. Those who don’t like it don’t care about the people whose lives are saved, so I fail to see why I should care that some had to pay more and/or find another option. (Cry me a river.) I and others – millions of Americans – are alive and healthy and not in danger of losing everything over one hospital visit or illness because of Obamacare. I’d say that far outweighs your dislike.

            • Bridget47

              Except that’s not true about worse insurance at a higher price.

              I have been looking at health insurance policies for over 30 years and cheap insurance used to be notorious for lifetime limits, not covering a slew of things and dropping you if you used it.

        • Bill Morrison

          Oh really? Obamacare, that`s all you`ve got? Why exactly could you “not stand idly by and allow Hillary in office“? No, we cannot amicably disagree.

    • Ban Report Cards

      Oh yes. Exactly. Well done.

    • Ouch.

    • Raenemaker

      Wow.
      Just…Uh…Wow.

      That is the most eloquent sum up of what we know of the man that I’ve read in ever.

      Excellent excellent piece.

    • Raenemaker

      I don’t disagree with any of this EXCEPT Dubyas con happened right after 9/11…We were completely emotionally flattened. Some of us (myself included) did not believe that Iraq was involved – evidence sketchy, all to easy, and Bush had family honor as an impetus. But I get how we stumbled into the mess. Sadly it offers no solutions on how to stumble OUT.

      • Bruce Bishop

        Excellent

      • SimoneNonvelodico

        Which is why I find appeals to emotion so misguided. People talk a lot about emotion, hearth and empathy but these things have a dark side too. If everyone is so caught up in the mood that they feel bad about questioning anything that is done in the name of Justice and Goodness, you get shit like that. You use emotion to decide who to date, who to have sex with, how to name your children, what shows you like to watch, to give you strength when playing a game of football. You do NOT use emotion to decide whether to go and bomb thousands of people in a faraway country. Reason might sound cold and dreary by comparison but at least it doesn’t fall in the obvious trap of people like GWB and their cries for patriotism. Doing something isn’t always better than doing nothing, if the something is actively harmful.

    • Staci Greason

      Wonderful writing as always. Thank you for your honesty and courage. Which always comes with a few trolls.

    • Larry Molmud

      Superb. Thank you.

    • sockbunny08

      Just great, Rebecca. It is extraordinarily sad at how many people are genuinely impacted by a clueless and sad little man’s navel-gazing in his playpen of sycophants. Those who support him are complicit in our loss of stature in the world, most recently confirmed in Taormina and a selfish, privileged and apathetic electorate complete the trifecta of American ugliness. Our next chance is 2018. Let’s not lose our energy on fight.

    • june

      Unfortunately, his dungheap will be our collective dungheap. I smell it already.

    • Sherri Lyon

      Beautifully done.

    • Terri Clark

      Truly an extraordinary and eloquent piece. Profound art.

    • Norm Slappz

      Solnit seems to be a nitwit. Especially after making a statement like this:

      “Equality keeps us honest.”

      Ahhh, no. To pretend we, as humans, are all equal, is world-class dishonesty.

      And this gem:

      “Our peers tell us
      who we are and how we are doing, providing that service in personal
      life that a free press does in a functioning society.”

      Ahhh, no. But now we know Solnit believes “the press” is the arbiter of right and wrong, good and bad. Refer, please, to Orwell and “Politics of the English Language”.

      Yet another gem:

      ” Inequality creates
      liars and delusion.”

      Inequality is reality. And it helps us know ourselves, which is good.

      • QuothTheRaven

        It’s not her fault that you go to such lengths to misinterpret what she said.

      • shaktinah

        My word, thank you for the laugh!

      • Jo Kasper

        The role of a free press is not to act as arbiter of right and wrong, it is to ask questions. To hold the powerful accountable for their actions. They have been failing in this respect for a number of years, but there are signs of life in the creature yet and I have hopes that at least some of the press are starting to remember their role.

      • MissNomer

        Let’s see, ad hominem, unsupported opinion, straw man, non sequitur. I’m surprised you didn’t cram a few more logical fallacies in there. Do better.

    • Nechakolass

      From the edges, the prophet. thank you.

    • Richard Harrison

      Simply brilliant

    • TRUMPITTY THE CLOWN

    • Patrick T Deignan

      Brilliant. Thank you.

    • Reminds me a bit of the movie HUD. The central character manages his father’s cattle ranching unscrupulous ways, mistreats everyone around him, and actively conspires to take the ranch from his father before the latter is ready to retire. When at last he gets the ranch, he is there alone without any family, and the last thing you see in the movie is HUD shutting the door on the camera and the rest of us.

      Course the great irony here is that HUD was supposed to be a villain, but many saw him as a hero. And thus a morality tale became a sort of prophesy.

      Trump must be every bit as alone as HUD was at the end of that movie.

    • lindenman

      A pretty bold foray into the headspace of a total stranger. After coining the term “mainsplaining,” Solnit presumes to explain Trump’s entire psychology to the world. Ho-hum.

      • MissNomer

        “A bold foray into the headspace of a total stranger” is an apt description of your own comment.

        • lindenman

          The hell you say. Mine was a description. The author’s was an imaginative exercise. If Trump were a character she’d invented, this would be a very fine piece of writing. Since he’s a real person, one she’s never met but can’t stand for partisan political reasons, it’s reckless and, frankly, trite.

        • lindenman

          (Although, to give Solnit due credit, she didn’t pose holding a mock-up of Trump’s severed head.)

    • Gianna White

      Wow! Thank you for this amazing analysis of our Emperor with no clothes 🙁

    • Brava Rebecca! Great summation.

    • Well written. I wish that it was another fictional tale, however. In Pushkin’s tale the victim’s at the end of the tale are only the fisherman and his wife; those she abused are released from her tyranny. When 45 falls onto his self-made dung heap, he will leave a legacy of pain and destruction that will take years to heal and mend.

    • Ha! Easy enough to tear down Trump, but only a few people like Solnit have any real insight about him.

    • Oh_The_Humanity

      There is some comfort in knowing I’m not the only one. Not quite enough, but some. Thank you for this. I fear for this country like never before – not because of Trump, but because of a populace that would elect him and continue to support him and his horrible little acolytes like Gianforte. There’s scant time to stop this train before we become too ignorant and mean-spirited collectively to endure.

    • Floklore

      Beautiful! This piece brings a literary bend to the situation. Let me try a psychological bend. Animals don’t know that they die, so they have no existential anguish. Alzheimer patients nearing death don’t languish over a fine life they have forgotten. Similarly narcissists won’t ever know they are lonely (or any other emotion for that matter, in particular love). They do not have a formed self, and live in a constantly created delusion of self (and grandeur) that feeds them… and protects them. Of course Trump is lonely, but he doesn’t feel/know so as he lives in a parallel universe (literally alternate facts) Narcissism is a mental condition. We project healthy common people things on them (loneliness, shame, guilt, regret, etc.) which they do not experience – they look like us but their brain does not function like ours. Humans are social animals – remove social, and it is something else that does not thrive, but lives off of others, who are social with common minimum expectations of reciprocity and respect of others and rules, thus running havoc, toxic and destructive. They prey on our inability to even conceive of beings like them ,who appear normal and intelligent, but actually have no formed self and do not experience any of the foundations of our living together the way we do.

      • Ranjeet Tate

        Why this narrow focus on Trump, while ignoring the society that produced him and allowed him to flourish? Why ignore the 1000 other elections that the DNC lost across the country? Solnit’s piece is well written and possibly good psycho analysis, but it completely misses the bigger picture, there is nothing actionable in it and it is thinly disguised moaning that Clinton lost.

    • Ranjeet Tate

      1. So what? By the time he (hopefully) does away with himself, alone in his bunker, enormous death and devastation will have been visited.
      2. What kind of society have we created that allows such a man to exist and come into such power? Who was his golden fish? WE were! And we still are, even those of us who did not vote for him, because we have allowed a society and the conditions to flourish in which he could get what he wanted. The US has always (30+ years) been a proto-fascist culture and society, NOTHING changed between Nov 8 and November 9 2016.
      3. You seem to absolve the DNC and Clinton. How the F did they manage to lose the election not just for POTUS but for those 1000 other positions across the country? It isn’t just about this one person. You are blind if you think that all you have to cry about is “Clinton lost”. What about Montana, what about the other recent elections in which vile Republicans keep winning?
      4. Fascism doesn’t need authoritarianism. You refer to Hannah Arendt, but one of her points is that fascism/totalitarianism isn’t about one person imposing their wishes, not when there are thousands willing to jump and act on what they think those wishes are. Why would Trump need to censor the press when the WaPo claims to have some hold on the truth, when the NYT appoints a looney discredited climate-change denying shithead to their opinion page and CNN, NBC, etc. etc. have been war-mongering governmental propaganda whores for 15 years?
      5. It isn’t just Trump. Where the F did Gorsuch, Sessions, DeVos, Preibus, Pruitt etc come from?
      6. Sadly, you jumped on the MSM bandwagon and endorsed Clinton. Why? Sanders represented your values much better than Clinton could ever possibly have. Electability? Even during the primaries there were plenty of people who could see the writing on the wall, not just my 14 year old teenage daughter, who pointed out, “Vote for the Queen, get Trumped!”
      7. What is actionable from anything you’ve written about this? From most of your previous work, I’ve been able to learn something to make me a better person with the goal of improving the world around me, but since your Clinton endorsement you are just a part of the Albright dinosaurs, without the long history of Steinem’s work that allows me to retain a huge amount of respect for her.

      • MissNomer

        You answered your own question. Since she endorsed Clinton, you are blind to her wisdom.

    • JJVTKessel

      Remarkable. Thank you.

    • Daniel Kohler

      Thank you for being you. You are why Trump won. Your “story”, is nothing but flotsam and jetsam. Meaningless affect and drivel. You have no clothes. Most who have commented have no clothes. We look at you and laugh. And we take back out country from you.

      • Oh_The_Humanity

        Intrepid analysis Daniel. Full of…how’d you put it again? Meaningless affect and drivel? Kudos. You are what you type. On other fronts, adults are discussing and moving forward, making contributions to the nation and world. Care to join in Daniel?

        Oh, and there’s this: it’s not your country Daniel. The fear shared by you and your fellow Trump acolytes? The fear driving this irrational refutation of facts, evidence, science, math, climatology, ecology, higher education, diversity, the rule of law, etc.? Listen to that fear Daniel. It’s never been less your country, and the future only looks more dismal for you. Sorry bud.

      • fearcutsdeeper

        The idea that a country can only belong to one type of citizen is a screaming farce, albeit a dangerous one. The world is wide enough for us both.

    • cowboy99

      A brilliant use of the English language. Very eloquent I must say. But the words are hollow and meaningless. One must do their own research and discover how many past presidents (good presidents ) came from very affluent backgrounds. Otherwise we are as lambs being led to slaughter. I have always valued my own opinions and look at both sides of the coin. I voted for Obama the first time but not the second. I didn’t see his promises come to pass

      • MissNomer

        It’s not just the affluent background, sparky.

    • disqus_LdHpKl12u0

      Wow! Pitiful, or pitiable. I don’t know which is worse……..

    • Jason Ferguson

      Maga Kelly (“Trump keep slapping you pathetic cucks lol! #MAGA) really couldn’t have done a better job of highlighting the differences between thoughtful dialogue (this article) and the ridiculous, mind-speak, monotone rhetoric of Trump supporters any better. Thank you, MagaKelly.

    • Suzann Kenna

      well said

    • NoMasCorruption

      This piece captured Trump better than anything else I have read.

      I always get the impression from Trump that he is a profoundly lonely man, despite rarely being alone. His marriage to Melania is frighteningly cold and empty to me. He has so distanced himself from a normal human life he has also become indifferent to the truth. He says whatever he thinks will sound best in the moment. Tomorrow is a new news cycle. He has never had to be accountable.

      Until now.

    • Stephanie

      Excellent, thank you.

    • Anjani

      Whoo! Woman! I got chills at the end. Brilliantly written. Thank you for being a writer. Thank you for giving us, the people, this outpouring. I needed this today. One free and informed mind speaking intelligently, thoughtfully, to the people.

    • simply brilliant

    • Chocolate&Cheese

      I thought Obama was born to a pornographic actress and a communist Kenyan?

    • quippian

      …And yet the great hoi-polloi who support Trump will continue to support him and they probably will return him to a second term. All the erudite, sophisticated, well-reasoned, literate writings on Donald Trump mostly fail to take into consideration that he was elected by a strong, sturdy base of profoundly and deeply ignorant white racists. These deplorables were aided and abetted by a strong fringe of white people (women and middle-class) who, for reasons that have not been adequately plumbed yet, decided that the Democratic presidential candidate was irrevocably illegal and evil and, therefore, they could not support her.
      .
      Trump is a lot of nasty things, but the biggest problem with him are the millions of whites who voted for him. To paraphrase the late, great Thomas Jefferson “A democracy depends on an informed populace,” This does not exist now among white Americans. There is a deep strain of ignorance and stupidity that permeates white America. Right now, it’s winning. THIS is Trump’s strength and a YUGE problem for the rest of us.

      • Kyu

        Impeachment looms. They will not be allowed to elect him to a second term.

        And I hate to break it to you, but people of all colors are ignorant. White people’s ignorance is simply more aptly placed to cause ruin than those of others.

      • krobbins100

        Calling everyone who voted for Trump rascist is egregious. To ever characterize a wide group of diverse people into any one category is always wrong. Name calling is inappropriate. You assume that everyone who voted for Trump is white? That is clearly wrong.

        • Oh_The_Humanity

          The word is racist, not rascist. You voted for a man that is racist, that is supported by racists, that espouses racist opinions frequently. Also a self-reported frequent practitioner of sexual assault, a liar, a cheat, a fraud, a bully, and a few more less than honorable character traits, who, oh yeah, isn’t intellectually, morally, or professionally qualified to be the President of the United States. You. Voted. For. Him. What discussion would you like to have?

          • krobbins100

            Thank you for your response and correcting my spelling error.
            I disagree about the racism. I don’t think Trump is racist. What evidence supports this statement? Although there are racist people who do support him, it does not follow that everyone who supports him is a racist. There are racist people who support the other candidates too. I am not so small minded that I would consider that all of the supporters of those other candidates are also racist. What rascist opinions does Trump espouse frequently?
            As to the self-reporting of sexual assault, I consider that to be unfortunate, inappropriate talk, but I also consider it to be “locker room” bravado and talk, which frequently can get inappropriate. I do not condone this behavior, but it was recorded without his knowledge or consent. Who of us would want someone recording our private conversations without consent and then playing them over the airwaves for all the world to hear?! I know I wouldn’t. I looked at your profile. I couldn’t read your past comments on other articles. That is because your profile is set on private. I take that to mean that you wouldn’t want someone secretly recording what you say and playing your comments for the world either. You don’t even want strangers reading your comments.
            You next accusation is that Trump is a liar. You are right. I haven’t met anyone who isn’t. His opponents certainly were. While most of us try to maintain integrity, we all fall short.
            I’m not sure what you mean by calling him a cheat. If you tell me what you are referring to, I can respond. The same goes with your calling him a fraud. To what do you refer? I have the same question about your characterization of him as a bully. To what specific incident do you refer? This is one of the many problems with name calling. It is just a generalized label that does not provide evidence for your argument. Please refrain from name calling and run-on sentences.
            I believe he is very much intellectually qualified. He graduated from Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania.
            I am not going to judge his morals because it is not my place, but I heard that he is not the first president who has room to improve in that area.
            I disagree about professional qualifications. I believe that the constitution lists the requirements that someone must meet in order to run, and be elected President of these great United States.
            My previous comment to which you responded stands. Not everyone who voted for Trump is racist. And we are not all white. Please stop with the labels and name calling.
            Trump is President. He is not at all perfect. There are qualities about him that I am less than happy with. But I haven’t met a perfect candidate yet.
            As you said, I. Voted. For. Him. And that sir, or madam, completes the discussion that I would like to have. Thank you very much.

        • Trace Oakley

          Not everyone who voted for Trump is a racist, but Trump himself is very publicly a racist, therefore those who voted for Trump are soft on racism. Not everyone who votes republican is a gun nut, but if you vote for this party of no gun restrictions whatsoever, you are soft on gun violence. Not everyone who voted for Trump is corrupt, but if you voted for him, you are soft on corruption. And if calling said voters “soft” on these issues is “name calling,” I am soft on name calling.

          • krobbins100

            Thank you for your reply. That was actually cute.
            To what are you referring to as to Trump being a racist publicly? I’m not trying to be argumentative m, but I do want to understand. I don’t consider myself soft on racism, but I could be.
            I am not a gun nut. I actually supported Obama’s executive order on gun violence. It was comprehensive. It provided more funding for mental health services. That is needy badly in our society. Our jails are full of people who need mental health treatment. If they had gotten it they could be living productive lives.
            With regard to corruption, to what do you refer? Again, not being argumentative, just trying to understand specifics.
            Thanks

            • MissNomer

              You cannot be serious. Trump’s racism is blatant; the examples are too numerous to list, but birtherism? You forgot that? As for corruption, are you also oblivious to the many ways he is using his office to enrich himself and his family? Really?

        • Bridget47

          Well, if his overt racism didn’t bother you, I’d like to know how you describe yourself.

          It didn’t bother you when he called all Mexicans rapists or complained that an American citizen of Mexican ancestry couldn’t be fair to him on the bench? It didn’t bother you when he bragged about grabbing women by their private parts because he was rich and could get away with it? It didn’t bother you when he implied that all black people are on welfare and black men are thugs?

          If you thought that any or all of those things were acceptable, you have proven yourself to be a racist. And no, I don’t care that the black men at the plant/office/bar all think of you as a regular guy.

    • Glen C. Phillips

      I’m a Canadian whose heart aches for my American neighbours. Please find your way again. Preach Solnit’s kindly crafted criticisms — yes, I read a kindness in them, since they are not hateful — to all you know who aren’t singing in your enlightened choir. Winning the hearts and minds of your fellow Americans must be your goal.

      • e_monster

        There’s no reasoning with Trump or his supporters. Its futile. They’re irrationally, spitefully unhinged.

        • Glen C. Phillips

          Must find the strength to chip away at that rock, my friend.

        • krobbins100

          I have seen many Hillary supporters that exemplified the same behavior that you are describing. Don’t include all of us in this category and I won’t include all of you in the same category. Thank you.

          • Katherine Walton

            And the obligatory Hillary reference rears its usual ugly head.

            • krobbins100

              Why does my mention of Hillary bother you? Let me put it differently then. After the election, when Trump won, many of us who voted for Trump were verbally attacked and called names because we voted for Trump. I have been called rascist, a bigot, a homophobe, uneducated, ignorant and been threatened; all for casting my vote for Trump. People who resort to name calling are displaying intolerance, and an inability to discuss issues on their merit or lack thereof. Some might call this behavior spiteful, and irrational.

            • Trace Oakley

              Interesting that you continue to play the “name-calling” card. Just so we are clear, you mean if an individual called someone names like “Lying Ted,” “Little Marco,” “Crooked Hillary,” “Pocahontas” or referring to large groups of people as “rapists” or “idiots” or calling certain women “pig” or “nasty woman,” right? If people called you names after you voted for Trump, it’s simply an acknowledgement that you voted for the name-caller-in-chief. Like when we find out someone if from Hawaii, and we greet them with “aloha.”

            • krobbins100

              Thank you for your reply.
              Ok. You make an excellent point!
              Let me then say this. I will not resort to the same despicable behavior that he has or that Trump or e_monster has.
              I will try to be more mature and articulate.

            • Sherri

              “Like when we find out someone if from Hawaii, and we greet them with ‘aloha.'”
              Oh, this gave me a good chuckle. On point.

            • Aaron Weissblum

              It’s called the truth. You voted for a man who is trying to destroy the world.

              I like the world. Therefore I do not like you.

              I do not respect you.

              You brought this on yourself so you mustn’t complain.

            • Bill Morrison

              By throwing in your lot with Trump, you united with him–as a racist, a bigot, a homophobe, uneducated and ignorant, and lots more besides. As if Trump, or you, are unworthy of name calling.

            • Bridget47

              Well, you voted for a racist, a bigot, a homophobe & a man who is probably in the early stages of dementia – and now you want the rest of us to act as if that were a normal vote and your beliefs should be respected?

              I think not. You brought this disaster upon us – you’re responsible for every idiotic thing he does.

              Someone earlier posted about how Bush was the downfall. I disagree although I never agreed with Bush and thought he was a disaster. But I understood why people voted for Bush because Bush had been a governor, he understood the role of government.

              Trump is none of those things. You didn’t vote for McCain or Romney or Graham or God forbid even Cruz – you voted for a conman who ran on racism, homophobia & xenophobia – this is what you wanted, this is what you got.

              Tolerance ends when you sell my country out to an unfriendly foreign power.

            • Michael Miller

              How about being called this one… “reckless”.

            • MissNomer

              Well, there’s no defending Donald, so that’s all they’ve got.

          • Aaron Weissblum

            How can we put you in any acceptable category if you support Trump? He is a joke and a disaster.

            He has no redeeming qualities, which is why his supporters only talk about Hillary and Obama, two private citizens.

            I’ve never heard a trump supporter say a coherent positive thing about him.

            They just bash others.

            All Trump supporters are in the same group.

          • Bridget47

            Yes, I suppose to you voting for an accomplished politician with experience in both the Senate and the Executive Branches is comparable to voting for a TV pitchman with a history of business failures and fraud.

            I am including all of you in that category because YOU put yourself in that category when you supported him.

            I’m only happy you’re going to have to live with your mistake – hopefully long enough to learn that your policies don’t work.

    • Esther Cruz

      A true story of a selfish little man. He could have proved all of us wrong and surrounded himself with good knowledgeable people. Instead he wanted to run the whole establishment by himself and with others who have as little integrity or knowledge of what they are doing as he. What a shame that he proved how small he really is. He will never measure up to our past President. NEVER!

    • Viince_Snetterton

      Great essay. Unfortunately, it does nothing to stop this scourge now. What the planet needs, desperately, is this essay to be part of his obituary. We cannot afford 2 years of this madman, let alone 2 full terms.

      • krobbins100

        What exactly are you saying?

        • MissNomer

          Relax, cupcake. We only want to “lock him up” after a fair trial, and we’re not advocating a “second amendment solution.” We’re not like you.

    • pms515

      Really great read! Thank you!

    • This is a stunning piece of writing. Smaug guarding his gold. Destroying everything that touches it. A lonely, dangerous beast!

    • Talia Shafir

      Oh, the candor of art…

    • Nina Nina

      This did not start with W; other true demons carried out their skullduggery decades earlier, though I have to say that with W, I thought we really had finally reached rock bottom…and yet I was wrong. The list of demons and their crimes perpetrated at home and abroad is too long – so for a succinct overview of some of the most significant events of the last 50 years that have brought us to where we are today, check out Donald Goldmacher’s ‘Heist: Who Stole the American Dream, and How We Can Get it Back.’ Well worth a watch; first time I ever heard of the Powell Memo.

    • Lookon Thebrightside

      Well, now. After reading this I think I’ll shut up for a while.

    • Lookon Thebrightside

      Yeah, they all start wars and pay for them with our children’s guts and our dollars and our moral treasury.

    • Howard James

      Wow! Well done! “A pustule of ego” therein lies the rub!

    • Tim ?

      Gorgeous and eviscerating.

      I’m down for whatever timeline has this pustule of ego, a la Alex in A Clockwork Orange, being played the audiobook version of this article on a constant loop. Just over and over again.

    • Sheila Rivera

      This is simply breathtaking. Thank you for sharing this with those of us who are struggling to make sense of the evil that is despicable Donnie and his administration. This article has given me a ray of hope that I haven’t had since the nightmare on Nov 8.

    • Kirsten Corby

      Outstanding essay. You’ve got it. This will probably go down in history of the trump era.

    • krobbins100

      I respectfully disagree with your analysis.
      And people need to learn that the United States of America is a Constitutional Republic, not a Democracy.

    • Bonnie

      Thank you.

    • Mohamed Abdinur

      Very well put and the imagery is outstanding. Trump has imprisoned himself with his own delusions and reality will come crashing down hard on him.

    • Mike Wilzoch

      Rereading this yet again for the pure joy of the mastery of creative language, and its employ in eviscerating a creature who aspires to be a tyrant, but just can’t quite get there.

      • Mohamed Abdinur

        Quite the traditional allegory of the boy who got too close to the sun. Trump has all the trappings and gives us all the modern take to pass on for posterity. I thank the author (Rebecca Solnit) as this is a timeless literary memento we’ll cherish decades from now.

    • surretull

      Brilliant writing. Now get rid of him (in a legal, nonviolent and civilised manner of course)!

    • Liz Dunahoe Barnes

      This is the best thing I’ve read in weeks. Thank you.

    • Sandra

      Everything you said, I agree.

    • Mohamed Abdinur

      I kept saying the Trump supporters will all go to TrumpU this next 4 years and the rest of the world will be paying the bill. I hadn’t realized the Dean Mr. Trump doesn’t want to be there either.

    • Draco

      Thank you for your insight, honesty and bravery.

    • John Keating

      Oh please…please I plead, share this wisdom, learn from this wise woman before we all pay a very high price for our blindness.

    • sinbella

      Woow that’s a masterpiece!!!!!! Brava spot on!!!! It’s deadly to have someone like him in power. God help America and the world.

    • Cpt_Justice

      Sadly brilliant.

    • L Flete

      I am not pro-Trump. I’ve never met, spoken to or interviewed him. Just wondering if you have and if not, would you mind citing your sources. Is everything you have written been backed by first hand accounts?

    • Howie Martinez

      Mega. Even though we’re going through our own political shitshow here in the UK, it’s writing like this that is keeping me sane. Thank you.

    • uncle tungsten

      I loved it and so much of the description of Trump’s affliction applies equally to Hillary Clinton. The curse is upon the USA and hopefully the Sanders team can spread the remedy far and wide so the blindness is lifted.

    • Sarah O’Connell

      Fantastic piece.

    • TigerlilyPeatfingers

      One has to hope he takes that fall into his own dungheap sooner rather than later, before too much more damage is done. Because there are far too many people who still support him, no matter what he does or says to expose his glaring faults.

    • Philip Cariño

      “and his every tweet was instantly met with an onslaught of attacks and insults by ordinary citizens gleeful to be able to speak sharp truth to bloated power.”

      Gladly telling me how democracy is so alive in America. And if a bitter comparison is allowed, Obama may have won his first presidency through social media but agree with me or not, Trump perfected it!

      Hopefully my observations are objective as I’m an outside observer, void of any emotions and stakes at the US political life.

    • Debby Myers

      Brilliant, love the article from afar in Australia.

    • SCK

      Perfect.

      • Hmmmmmnn

        Pieces of shit liars like you are why the evil of the world is perpetuated.

        • Oh_The_Humanity

          Well, this is mature. Also reasonable, a supported position, and on point. And I’m the Easter bunny. Tell me you’re 12 and having a bad day. That way you’ll get a pass. Sorta.

    • SCK

      I agree with you whole-heartedly except with one caveat: I was in a state of denial during the W years. I still believed in truth, values, integrity. I still believed that those on the opposite side of the political spectrum were worth my respect even if we completely disagreed with each other. I still believed in compromise. All of these beliefs were good things to believe in, were at their essential level good. I no longer believe in any of those things. Now I only believe in anger.

      • Lisa L8on

        Anger is not a belief, but it can help fuel your beliefs. I never trusted W, I believe that 9/11 was a set up, we are ”attacked by Saudi’s, but can’t sue them” ???? and we ATTACK IRAQ???? I mean, REALLY? After they stole the election from Gore, I have been angry ever since, and I am letting it fuel my ACTIONS. Children have to depend on their parents making good decisions for their future, and their parents sold them out, to a point they may not be able to recover from. Fueling the Republican sickness in the soul. I am not sure if this election reflects the true sickness of society? Or just our failure to stand up to the school yard bullies, believing that they believe in similar values.

    • Jan VanLiew Brewster

      So well said – too bad Trumpkins don’t read – but it clarified all my musings into a wonderful analysis.

    • Lisa O’Connor

      Wow! I hope he reads this. Please put it on one page with bullets

    • PK Read

      This, exactly this. Our goose was cooked when we didn’t take to the streets en masse after the soft coup that was the SCOTUS decision against Gore. My grandmother, who was 90 at the time and had been a life-long Republican until Bush, just shook her head and said, “Well, that was that. Sorry I lived to see this happen.” (To be fair, she lived long enough to vote for Obama, which made her really happy.)
      The road we are on was paved by what happened in 2000, and back then I remember so many people saying that anyone who continued to saw W was not a legitimate president was guilty of ‘not getting over it’ and ‘sour grapes.’ No. We knew that this was not normal. 9/11 just provided the necessary fig leaf of legitimacy, Iraq provided the typical support for the incumbent during war. W’s current rehabilitation in the press sickens me, just as it sickens me that he is even marginally preferable to DJT. And we don’t even know yet which conflict DJT will initiate to generate his own fig leaf of legitimacy.

    • Mount Keen

      Excellent. A scathing excoriation of a mean-spirited, power-hungry narcissist.

    • fiona64

      ::applause::

      I only wish what’s going on in our country were fictional.

    • Jeffrey Capshew

      A superb piece of journalism, I am sharing widely.

    • Stuart King

      You have a beautiful and ironic turn of phrase Ms Solnit. Superbly penned exposé of a vain and foolish egotist. In the UK we hear of his every movement, comment, idiocy; it is ubiquitous and wholly exhausting.

    • DrLearnALot

      This is just brilliant.

    • Bakari Kamau

      Excellent piece!

    • Fleecemon

      Like to see that Puskin’s fable still resonates today. Trump is a buffoon but a dangerous one. Putin must be enjoying the application of Russian literature to the American polity. On his Christmas list he had placing US politics in turmoil (check), disrupting NATO (check), weakening the American-German alliance (check) with more still to come. Trump may be the most mocked man in the world but a cascade of shame and ridicule must be borne by all Americans for placing him in the White House. A double dose for those who fell for his scam and voted for him as well as those who did not bother to vote paving his way to becoming the POTUS.

    • Robertaflake

      It’s the beginning of the end of America as we know it. There was an opportunity to reform after the 2008 crisis – that should have been a BIG wake up call, but what we got instead was the establishment sweeping things under the carpet and just buying us all a bit more time until the day of reckoning. The economic and financial decay has now reached the social, cultural and military level. Thus, the final blow will not come from ISIS or Russia, but from within. America will have only America to blame. Let the soul-searching begin and the scapegoating subside.

    • Beautifully written! Loved reading this piece, very entertaining. A little over the head of you know who…….

    • Pamela Gutierrez

      You are all sick, this is the shit your teaching our children

    • Patience Mason

      I
      can’t agree and this first line is why: “Once upon a time, a child was
      born into wealth and wanted for nothing, but he was possessed by
      bottomless, endless, grating, grasping wanting, and wanted more, and got
      it, and more after that, and always more.” Maybe, but he obviously did
      not get what he needed: limits, love, learning how to be kind, all the
      things that help you grow up instead of older. He wanted for a lot that
      is not material and it shows. I hate him, but I don’t think he got what he needed as a human being.

    • Donna Muse

      Perfect.

    • georgiegirls

      I just couldn’t read it…..

    • John1966

      I don’t have to tell you what you already know: You have arranged stray facts into a fictional narrative, and pretended that poetic language can obscure such a lame tactic. You are using your political disagreement as a license to express contempt. Your political ideology lacks sufficient substance to permit you to defend it on its merits, so you resort to slander as a substitute strategy. And you, being a contemptuous person, are more than eager to indulge such contempt as such substitute. This is EXACTLY the type of destructive, dishonest, and impotent strategy that cost your team dearly in recent elections. So keep it up, your political suicide needs all the momentum it can get.

    • Susanne Haase

      A beautifully written piece, but I take objection with a statement in the very first line: “…and wanted for nothing,…” This child wanted for something all the wealth in the world could not buy. It was love, or understanding, or the intimacy without which lives cannot be enriched no matter how much material gains are amassed. He learned, across a lifetime, to try to meet that want in unhealthy ways, and has failed, but thinks he has succeeded. Insight and self-awareness would reveal to this man that painful lack, that unmet want, and so he cannot look inside. He looks outside for his self-worth, he believes only his own story because he must, and he remains very, very alone.

    • Wonderful. Insightful, reassuring, but mostly—and this matters—lovely, lovely writing. A waltz of words.






